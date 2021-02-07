THE death of a man who fell from a balcony at one of the city's most famous hotels in Surfers Paradise on Friday night is believed to be the result of a tragic accident.

A report will be prepared for the coroner after a man is believed to have accidentally fallen from the balcony of the Hilton hotel in Surfers Paradise shortly before 11pm.

It is understood the man, who was holidaying on the Gold Coast, was standing on a chair, attempting to get something from the ceiling of the balcony when he slipped and fell.

Witnesses on Facebook said their children and other families had witnessed the fall at the Hilton.

The Surfers Paradise Hilton Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"This time kids in my daughter's circle of friends witnessed it and are obviously shaken," wrote one parent.

"But more so above all that, they are sickened to see many people filming (after the fall)."

Gold Coast residents on social media have reacted with sadness to the tragic accident.

Helen Duncan wrote on Facebook's Surfers Paradise community page: "Saw the police cars and had to walk the other way. Heartbreaking."

Temeeka Aroha wrote: "Oh my lord what a horrendous thing to witness."

It's the second balcony death to take place at the hotel in just over a year, after 18-year-old Schoolie Charlie Scott fell in December 2019.

Originally published as Horror balcony fall a 'tragic' accident