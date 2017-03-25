Horror ATV crash leaves man with possible skull fractures

A MAN is being treated for possible skill fractures and a suspected fractured arm after a horror ATV rollover yesterday.

At 2pm, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue responded to an ATV rollover about 45km south of Comet on the Comet to Rolleston Rd.

They arrived to find a 54-year-old man had lost control of the ATV before leaving the road and rolling the vehicle in a ditch in the scrub. The man was dazed and disorientated and was suffering from head and arm injuries.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were able to extract the man from the vehicle who was then treated on board the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter by the on-bard QAS intensive care paramedic and doctor.

Once stabilized, the man was loaded on the Racq Capricorn Rescue Helicopter and transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

During the flight he was monitored by the doctor and intensive care paramedic then taken to the Emergency Department where he was treated by the Rockhampton Hospital medical staff.