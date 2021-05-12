Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman, 27, is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a NSW cafe.
A woman, 27, is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest at a NSW cafe.
Crime

Horror at cafe as young woman stabbed

by Melissa Iaria
12th May 2021 6:18 PM

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in the chest at a New South Wales cafe.

Emergency crews were called the cafe in Mayfield, Newcastle, just after 2.30pm on Wednesday after reports a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital under police escort in a serious condition.

Shortly after, a 23-year-old man was arrested nearby.

He has been taken to Newcastle Police Station where he assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been established at the cafe as police investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Drivers are urged to avoid the Maitland Road area as peak hour approaches.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Horror at cafe as young woman stabbed

assault crime violence

Just In

    Man caught COVID in Adelaide

    Man caught COVID in Adelaide
    • 12th May 2021 6:17 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Premium Content You can buy an entire airport in 1770 - here's how!

        Property The 100 acres of land has been used as the town’s only airstrip for the past 30 years.

        Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Local councils ignored’ in budget

        Politics “It is ridiculous the number one request from local councils was ignored.”

        Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        Premium Content Queensland Ballet brings biggest regional tour to CQ

        News Queensland Ballet is coming back to Central Queensland, with its regional tour...

        Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        Premium Content Police ‘find marijuana’ after push bike crash

        News Emergency services were called to Gladstone Central on Tuesday afternoon.