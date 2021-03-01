Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Snake found in girl's room in Sydney
Pets & Animals

Horror as mum finds snake in child’s room

by Evin Priest
1st Mar 2021 7:53 AM

A Sydney mother has filmed a terrifying ordeal in which she found an alert and aggressive snake in her daughter's bedroom.

Mother Meg sent the video to 2GB after discovering the 1m snake curled up among toys in her daughter's bedroom, which she found when she was tidying it up.

A Sydney mother discovered a snake in her daughter’s bedroom. Source: supplied 2GB
A Sydney mother discovered a snake in her daughter’s bedroom. Source: supplied 2GB

In the nightmarish footage, the snake is poised in a defensive position with its neck arched up before it strikes violently at an object away from the camera.

It continues to hover with its tongue hissing while fixated on a part of the room.

A close up of the snake. Source: supplied 2GB
A close up of the snake. Source: supplied 2GB

The listener, Meg, then caught the snake in a container and placed it outside on a tree.

Originally published as Horror as mum finds snake in child's room

More Stories

editors picks snake sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone council worker assaults colleague

        Premium Content Gladstone council worker assaults colleague

        Crime A disciplinary meeting took a turn for the worst and escalated into physical violence.

        Own a piece of paradise on this CQ island

        Premium Content Own a piece of paradise on this CQ island

        Property A 4.8 hectare lot on the Gladstone Harbour island has hit the property market – but...

        Wetter than average autumn ahead for CQ

        Premium Content Wetter than average autumn ahead for CQ

        News The Bureau of Meteorology has released the climate outlook for March to May –...

        What CQ can expect from forming cyclone

        Premium Content What CQ can expect from forming cyclone

        News Current models show the cyclone will track towards the south east later this week...