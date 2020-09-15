Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Travel

Horror as man falls 137m from ride

15th Sep 2020 12:14 PM

 

A 21-year-old Florida amusement-park worker has fallen to his death while performing a routine safety check on what's billed as the world's tallest swing ride.

Jacob David Kaminsky was about halfway up the 137-metre StarFlyer ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, when he fell to the bottom platform, news station WKMG reported.

The 21-year-old was working on the ride.
The 21-year-old was working on the ride.

He was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

"It's a shock. [We are] saddened by it. Any time there is an injury or something of this nature, it's extremely sad," said John Stine, ICON's director of sales and marketing, to the news outlet.

Mr Stine said the ride will be closed as authorities investigate the fatal incident.

Ena Hillsman and her family from Augusta, Georgia, were on holiday in Orlando this week and had planned to take her son on the ride.

"I pray the family finds some kind of comfort in the situation," she told local media.

- with New York Post

Originally published as Horror as man falls 137m from ride

More Stories

death fall florida swing theme park ride travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man abuses partner over alleged cheating

        Premium Content Man abuses partner over alleged cheating

        Crime A magistrate described the man’s offending as “quite disgusting.”

        IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Man in hospital after motorbike and kangaroo collision

        Premium Content Man in hospital after motorbike and kangaroo collision

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a motorcycle and kangaroo collision in Biloela...

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 14.