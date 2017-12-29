Horrified racegoers watch as horse is struck by clerk

RUNAWAY HORSE: The Calliope races family day on boxing Day was marred when a clerk struck a horse after it bolted .

RACEGOERS at the Calliope Gold Cup Races were horrified on Boxing Day after seeing a horse being struck by a track clerk trying to catch it after it broke free from its barrier and bolted.

It was the second consecutive start the same horse has bolted from its jockey.

Just before the start of Race 2, mare Racey Chick broke free from her box and escaped riderless with her bridle hanging by her side.

But the horse's trainer, Denis Schultz defended the clerk's actions and said the crowd themselves were a part of the problem.

"I was there and he took a swing at her to try to guide her through the gate, but I was standing there and he never hit her," Mr Schultz said.

"He's tried to get her inside the gate to get her off the track where she couldn't do as much damage."

Mr Schultz has been in the racing game for more than 40 years and said the clerk was trying to do his job the best way he could.

He said Racey Chick didn't like the bit in her mouth and "does play with it a bit".

He said the apprentice jockey riding her shouldn't have tried to adjust the gear in while in the starting box but chief steward, Luke Collins disagreed.

"The jockey was attending to the gear, which she is entitled to if she's riding horse," Mr Collins told The Observer yesterday.

"The horse removed the bridle and escaped without the rider."

"She gets a bit hypo on race day," Mr Schultz said.

"She's manageable, it was just inexperience.

"But she was running blind and the crowd was yelling and screaming on the fence, which made it worse.

"If they'd just move away it would be better, but they were yelling and yahooing."

Mr Schultz (below) said the clerk was trying to push the horse into the fence and it was the noise of the crowd that pushed her back into his horse.

"They just don't understand," he said.

"When they're free and hyped up for racing they run blind...she could have done more damage to herself if she'd been running free."

However, Calliope race horse owner, Ian Seeds said Racey Chick had done the same thing at its last start in Gladstone.

"It got away and jumped fences, carried on and went berserk," he said.

In that incident, the horse was injured and unable to start.

During the incident at Calliope, Mr Seeds said he just tried to stay out of the way.

"I don't think it was the crowd," he said.

"There were people from the racing crowd with horses that raced out onto the track and tried to yell out to stop it.

"The announcer called out to get them off the track or they'd get run over.

"It had a warning after the Gladstone race meeting...I thought it would have been barred until it had more education."

"It's the second time I've seen it go off its brain."

The chief steward confirmed that the horse had been struck by the clerk who was later spoken to off the course.

"His actions were not condoned and he was apologetic," Mr Collins said.

He added the clerk struck the horse while attempting to catch it but "he was trying to recapture the horse, not make it worse".

The Steward's Report showed that after being captured, Racey Chick was declared a late scratching and all bets were refunded.

The horse's trainer, Mr Schultz was advised she must be officially barrier trialled before her next start.