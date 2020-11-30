Horrific spate of Gladstone dog attacks continues

Kellie Green picked up this dog last weekend and said its injuries after an attack were horrific.

Kellie Green picked up this dog last weekend and said its injuries after an attack were horrific.

THE horrific spate of dog attacks in the Gladstone region shows no sign of slowing, with another victim added to the tally last weekend.

Kellie Green said she was overwhelmed by the social media response after publishing the attacked dog’s photos on social media, looking for its owner on Sunday night.

“I knew that if he was neglected that someone would take him in and look after him,” she said.

“It kind of restores your faith in humanity and was really nice to see.”

Ms Green’s comments come after the dog, who she did not know the name of, wandered into her yard and displayed signs of being mauled.

The dog has since been returned to its owner. Kellie Green said it could potentially have to be put down as a result of its injuries.

“I was outside with my new puppy taking it for a wee and I could hear this yelping dog down the road,” she said.

“I thought it was another pup but yeah he was just in a lot of pain.”

Ms Green said she took the injuried dog to the Sun Valley Vet Clinic and it was later picked up by its owner.

“Its injuries were pretty bad when I dropped him off - I thought his leg was broken but I think he was just old and very weak at the time,” she said.

Ms Green said she felt compelled to bring the dog into her home as she thought it was what anyone else would have done.

“It was sad and in pain.

“I just did what anyone else would have done because I couldn’t leave it in the state it was in.”

The 17-year-old dog now faces a long road to recovery, with Ms Green speculating that it could have to be put down as a result of its injuries.

“At least it is with its owners now, that is the silver lining in all of this,” she said.

Last weekend’s attack follows up on incidents in Agnes Water, where reports of attacks had been relayed to council as a result of their frequency.

More dog attack stories:

- WARNING GRAPHIC: Council aware of Agnes Water dog attacks

- UPDATE: Baby in hospital with face injuries after dog attack

- ‘She’s all I have’: Man terrified for dog as foxes prowl