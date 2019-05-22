Menu
Yaroslav Radoshkevich was left in agony.
Sport

Horrific moment lifter’s leg shatters

by John Hutchinson
22nd May 2019 9:15 AM

This is the horror moment a weightlifter's leg snapped in three places during a competition in Russia.

Yaroslav Radoshkevich struggled with the 250kg weight, failing on his first two attempts.

But it was on the third attempt when things went seriously wrong, The Sun reports.

His right leg completely buckled from under him and snapped in sickening fashion.

The 20-year-old Russian was reported by RT to have entered into the competition with a "slight ankle injury".

 

Yaroslav Radoshkevich's career may now be over.
This proved to be his undoing, with drastic consequences.

Assistants at the apparatus were left sickened, while fans shrieked in horror.

Radoshkevich suffered a double closed fracture of his shinbone and a fractured ankle.

It is believed he will need six months recovery from the horror injuries - but he thinks his short-lived career is over.

 

Yaroslav Radoshkevich was being filmed as his leg snapped.
He was said to have undergone "rigorous preparation" for the event in Khabarovsk.

Russia Today reported him as saying: "I can hardly return to this sport following such an injury.

"I had achieved a lot but I will have quit my hopes and ambitions as rehabilitation will approximately take six months."

 

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk

