Horrific moment boxer face plants

Bare-knuckle boxing proved its brutality with a horrific knockout on Saturday night.

Johnavan Vistante was on the receiving end of a savage right-hook that left him sprawled out on the canvas.

Following a dominant first round, Kaleb Harris landed the cruel blow 51 seconds into the second.

Vistante went for the uppercut but left himself open to an attack from his Mississippi opponent.

Harris, 25, took full advantage and unleashed a powerful fist straight into the chops of Vistante.

The referee called off the fight before he even hit the ground and immediately called for medics to come to the fighter's aid.

The medical team appeared in no rush to treat the fighter despite the ref's desperation to urge them in.

After his win at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 7, Harris' record stands at 1-1.

"I'm on cloud nine right now. This is the twentieth fight of my career and I told a few of my close friends I was ending it in the second round," he said.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >

"I knew in the first round when I dropped him a couple of times, I knew that with each punch it was getting easier.

"I willing to fight anybody, anytime, anywhere whether it's MMA or bare knuckle. So anybody that thinks they want to shut my mouth, they come and get it."

Vistante’s lights were turned off.

But for Vistante his run in bare-knuckle has come to an end.

"It was a good run. Had my first professional fight at 16. I loved every minute of it. It's took me too long to realise that the dream of my children and family are more important than mine alone," he wrote on Twitter.

"It's been real guys. I love every single one of y'all who have supported me. Thank u"

It was a good run. Had my first professional fight at 16. I loved every minute of it. It’s took me too long to realize that the dream of my children and family are more important than mine alone. It’s been real guys. I love every single one of y’all who have supported me. Thank u — Johnavan Vistante 🐺 (@islandwolfmma) August 11, 2019

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.