Horrific DV case leaves court searching for precedent

A CASE set down for sentencing at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday morning had to be adjourned due to the extreme nature of the acts described in court, and the lack of obvious legal precedent that existed for them.

A Gladstone man, who The Observer will not name to avoid identifying the victim, pleaded guilty to 14 offences including stealing a wallet and using a bank card inside to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

But it was the facts read out regarding the way the man had breached a domestic violence order that led magistrate Dennis Kinsella to stop the prosecutor in his tracks.

The court was told that on a date in May, the man returned to his former partner's home with "an unknown male associate" having earlier collected property from her that day, entering the house via unknown means.

The men found the victim asleep on a couch, carried her upstairs and took off her pants.

She then woke up to find the unknown man on top of her attempting to have sex with her, while her former partner held her face and "attempted to insert the penis into her mouth".

Mr Kinsella stopped the prosecutor there to question why the defendant was only charged with breaching a domestic violence order, rather than a more serious offence.

He was told no complaint had been made by the victim.

Because of the severity of the facts and the lack of readily available precedent, the case was adjourned to October for all parties to search for comparable offences.