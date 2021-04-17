Horrific domestic violence offender released from jail

A Gladstone man appeared via video link in the Gladstone Magistrates Court and was sentenced for multiple offences including common assault (domestic violence offence). Generic pic.

A horrific domestic violence offender assaulted his victim then punched her windscreen because she refused to drive him somewhere, a court heard.

The man, 23, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including two counts of common assault.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of the man’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

The worst of the man’s offending occurred on February 4, when the defendant and the aggrieved were driving on the Scenic Hwy at Emu Park, Queensland.

At 6pm, the aggrieved was driving her car and the defendant was the passenger in the front seat.

A verbal argument occurred after the defendant asked the aggrieved to take him back to Gladstone.

The aggrieved refused to take the defendant back to Gladstone and as a result the defendant punched the aggrieved in the left side of her face with a closed fist while she was driving.

The aggrieved managed to stop the vehicle and told the defendant to get out.

During the defendant’s violent outburst, he struck the windscreen of the aggrieved’s car with a closed fist causing it to crack.

In handing down his punishment, Mr Manthey issued an impassioned statement regarding the defendant’s offending and the scope of domestic violence in Gladstone.

“Male perpetrators like this defendant who lay a hand on a woman have no right to call themselves a man,” Mr Manthey said.

“This offender, as with others, always has the option to walk away without resorting to violence.”

Mr Manthey sentenced the defendant to a head sentence of one year’s imprisonment with an immediate parole release date when considering time already served.

