HORRIFIC: Dog found in Calliope with severe burns

THE graphic images of a dog found in Calliope will make your stomach churn and the RSPCA are determined to find the owner.

Covered with blistering red patches from it's ears to it's back, the American male Staffordshire Bull Terrier was collected last Tuesday by the Gladstone council.

The dog immediately received veterinary treatment and is now in the care of the RSPCA Gladstone team.

The Gladstone RSPCA team have named the tough dog, "Rocky Balboa" who is on the mend with an experienced carer.

The RSPCA is calling for assistance to find the owner immediately.

According to the RSPCA if the burns were inflicted on purpose the owner could face a maximum fine of $240,000 or a three year jail sentence for an offence like this.

A dog found in Calliope has suffered severe burns RSPCA

It is believed the dog's burns were a week old when the vet initially assessed them.

RSPCA inspector Clare Gordon said the dog was in "tremendous" pain when the council found it.

"We would ask anyone who knows the owner or might know what happened to the dog to come forward," Ms Gordon said.

"This poor dog was in tremendous pain."

Anyone with any information can call the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.