Horn-Tszyu ready to rumble in Perth

Jeff Horn hits the pads with trainer Glenn Rushton during a training session at the Stretton Boxing Club in Brisbane. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn hits the pads with trainer Glenn Rushton during a training session at the Stretton Boxing Club in Brisbane. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Jeff Horn began training today for his multi-million-dollar battle with Tim Tszyu which looks like taking place in Perth on the weekend of April 18-19.

Horn hit out for the first time since his stunning victory over Michael Zerafa in Brisbane on December 18 and the former schoolteacher said he was ready to teach Tszyu a painful lesson.

While Horn says he would prefer the fight to be in his hometown of Brisbane where he scored his epic world welterweight title victory over Manny Pacquiao before a packed Suncorp Stadium in 2017, talks are continuing with the West Australian government for a blockbuster fight card that could also include a world title bout involving Horn's London Olympic team-mate Jai Opetaia.

Horn says he will break Tszyu down with the sort of pressure that crumpled Zerafa in their rematch.

``Tim's a great prospect,'' Horn said. ``He's fast and he has power but he just hasn't faced and beaten the kind of opposition I have.''

Jeff Horn hits the pads with trainer Glenn Rushton at the Stretton Boxing Club in Brisbane. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Horn's coach Glenn Rushton spoke with the West Australian sports minister Mick Murray again on the weekend and says Perth remains the front-runner to host what is shaping up as the biggest ever boxing show in that city.

``It comes down to which city can offer the best deal to host the fight. We're looking at Townsville as well, and of course we would love the fight to be in Brisbane but Perth is a good for both camps because it's neutral territory and they haven't had a big fight there since Danny Green was at his peak,'' Rushton said.

``My preferred option is April 18 but if we get the go-ahead to telecast the show - which could include two world title bouts - into America on what would be their Saturday night we could host the bout in Perth on the afternoon of Sunday, April 19.

Tim Tszyu hits the pads held by his father Kostya. Picture: David Swift.

``I've asked (Horn's promoter) Dean Lonergan to get the deal done as quickly as possible.

Jeff was in good shape to beat Zerafa but he will be even better for Tszyu at the (70kg) light-middleweight limit.''

Rushton said there were still some contractual elements to finalise including a rematch clause but added that Horn was fired up to beat Tszyu on his way towards another world title fight in the light-middleweight division.

#The gloves Horn used to beat Zerafa made $3600 in an auction to help Australia's bushfire appeal. The winning bid came from a fan at Tumbulgum, NSW.