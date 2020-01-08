Horn takes first blood against Tszyu

Brisbane finds itself in a fight with Perth and Townsville to host Australia’s most anticipated bout of the year, earmarked for April 18.

JEFF Horn has landed the first big blow in his much anticipated multi-million-dollar battle with Tim Tszyu by securing a 60/40 purse split.

While Horn's trainer/manager Glenn Rushton says his boxer is ``a better fighter by five per cent'' in front of his home crowd, there is serious interest from Perth and Townsville to stage the junior-middleweight battle between the former world champ and the rising star whose father, Kostya Tszyu, was perhaps the greatest light-welterweight of all time.

Jeff Horn knocks down Michael Zerafa during their middleweight bout in Brisbane on December 18. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Rushton has spoken with West Australian sports minister Mick Murray about hosting the fight and says ultimately the decision will come down to which city can offer the best deal for an event sure to generate a small fortune in tourism. Sydney is not in the mix given it is Tszyu's hometown.

Horn is expected to start back in the gym next week in preparation for the bout but is likely to train without fitness conditioner Dundee Kim, who is stepping down from his role after six years because of family and business commitments.

``Dundee has been with us a long time and the door is always open for his return,'' Rushton said. ``Jeff has already started running and I want him back in the gym soon because the older you get the steeper the ramp.

Tim Tszyu (right) with Jeff Horn and Uganda’s former world champ John Mugabi in 2017. Picture: Mark Calleja

``We're looking at April 18 for the fight and we're expecting tough competition from Tim. He has a tremendous right hand and is hungry to prove himself and step out of his father's shadow. If he was a racehorse you would also say he has great breeding.

``But Jeff is a much better fighter we're looking for a big win. Then we'll go hunting another world title.''

Rushton will go hunting for another world title in three weeks when he and female fighter Deanha ``Deedee'' Hobbs leave the frying heat of Queensland for the icy winter of Hammond, Indiana, near Chicago, and a battle with IBF world female welterweight champ Mary McGee.