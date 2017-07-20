23°
Horan promotes healthy lifestyle, supports Botanic to Bridge run

Tegan Annett
| 20th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
READY TO RUN: Santos GLNG general manager downstream operations Brenton Hawtin, Gladstone Ports Corporation general manager people and community Rowen Winsor, Curtis the Turtle and Tim Horan.
READY TO RUN: Santos GLNG general manager downstream operations Brenton Hawtin, Gladstone Ports Corporation general manager people and community Rowen Winsor, Curtis the Turtle and Tim Horan.

AN AUSTRALIAN rugby union great has thrown his support behind Gladstone's largest fun run, the Botanic to Bridge.

Former Wallabies star Tim Horan, a Santos company ambassador, is in Gladstone this week to promote next month's Botanic to Bridge and train with the region's rugby union players and school students.

"On behalf of Botanic to Bridge and Santos GLNG, Tim Horan reinforced the value of healthy and active lifestyles, as well as sharing stories of his well decorated career," Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO, Peter O'Sullivan said.

The Botanic to Bridge is an eight or three kilometre fun run from Tondoon Botanic Gardens to the Gladstone Marina.

Students who take part can chose for their registration to go back into their school or the Botanic to Bridge community beneficiary, St Vincent de Paul.

Mr Horan, who played 80 tests with the Wallabies, visited four Gladstone schools to encourage students to be active.

"I think it's important. I spoke to all the kids yesterday about eating healthy foods and getting out and about, whether its running or walking to beat your teacher or mum, it's just about being active," he said.

To register, visit the Gladstone Ports Corporation website.

Registration includes race entry, a free race t-shirt and a chance to win prize money and random prizes and a donations for your school.

Former Wallabies star and world rugby union hall of famer Tim Horan is visiting Gladstone this week to promote next month's Botanic to Bridge Fun Run, as part of his role as a Santos company ambassador.

Tim is visiting Trinity College, Gladstone South School, Gladstone State High School, Chanel College and Toolooa State High to talk to students about high performance, teamwork, health and wellbeing - and to encourage everyone to get involved in this year's B2B Fun Run. And of course, he wasn't going to get away without a kick and a catch!

Tim is also joining the Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club for training on Tuesday night.

Tim played 80 tests with the Wallabies over 12 years and was one of the best centres the game has seen. He collected two rugby world cup medals along the way, and was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia in 2009.

Santos GLNG General Manager Downstream Operations Brenton Hawtin said: "Tim was and is an Australian champion and it's clear that the kids, teachers and players who've met him in the past couple of days have got an absolute thrill. We're proud to have helped make that happen."

"Santos GLNG has been a long-time supporter of the Botanic to Bridge Fun Run and we're pleased to be supporting the event for another year."

Gladstone Ports Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Peter O'Sullivan, was appreciative of Santos GLNG's continued support to the community event, and the opportunity to host Tim Horan during his visit to Gladstone.

"The Botanic to Bridge relies on the support of its sponsors, and Santos GLNG have been a valued partner of our event since its inception in 2010.

"On behalf of Botanic to Bridge and Santos GLNG, Tim Horan reinforced to our youth and sporting clubs the value of healthy and active lifestyles, as well as sharing stories of his well decorated career."

This year's Botanic to Bridge Fun Run will be held on Sunday, 20 August 2017. You can register to participate at www.botanictobridge.com.au. Registrations close on 17 August.

Botanic to Bridge details

8km event and 3km event.

You don't have to run the whole way - you can walk, jog, dance or run!

Registration includes: race entry, a free B2B race t-shirt, a chance to win prize money and random prizes and a donation back to your school.

Every student registration goes back into their nominated school or the B2B Community Beneficiary (St Vincent de Paul).

St Vincent de Paul will use the funding received from the Botanic to Bridge to redevelop the warehouse facility to be able to provide better support to our community.

The funds raised through your participation in Botanic to Bridge enables your school to purchase resources, technology, sporting equipment and even bring sports development officers. The more students who enter the event more funds you raise!　

Topics:  botanic to bridge gladstone region rugby union tim horan

