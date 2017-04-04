Hopes for Lake Awoonga to reopen soon

Lake Awoonga after the rain on Thursday March 30, 2017.

GLADSTONE Area Water Board is working feverishly to reopen the Lake Awoonga recreational area by the weekend.

GAWB operations and maintenance manager Sarah Lunau said their team was working hard to clean up the recreational areas, however, there were a range of safety assessments that needed to be undertaken before reopening.

"At this stage we are hoping to have the Lake Awoonga recreational areas open to the public this weekend and Boynedale Bush Camp open in time for the Easter long weekend," Ms Lunau said.

"We'll have a better indication of how well the clean-up effort is progressing in the next few days.

"Currently our recreational areas are closed due to debris and submerged hazards but our crews are working to have these important community assets opened back up as soon as possible."

Lake Awoonga after the rain on Thursday March 30, 2017. Mike Richards GLA310317LAKE

The lake peaked at 42.08m last Friday as a result of Thursday's rain.

The water level sat at 40.88m as of yesterday, still 88cm over the spillway.