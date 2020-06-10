Hopes Stanwell overhaul will help CQ accommodation providers

Stanwell Tarong Power Station is making changes to stay competitive in the energy market. (PHOTO: Katherine Morris)

A $50 million overhaul starts at Stanwell Power Station next month, bringing 150 local jobs and 450 specialist workers the government hopes will help stimulate Rockhampton accommodation providers.

The two-month project will focus on overhauling one of the station's four generating units.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the overhaul was yet another measure taken to bounce the economy back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham and Acting Stanwell Power Station Manager Angie Zahra during a visit of the site last year.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the further 450 specialist workers needed from other parts of Queensland, interstate and overseas who will undergo standard testing and quarantine requirements.

"Stanwell has also introduced extra COVID-safe measures including thermographic cameras to check people's temperatures and extra cleaning of meeting rooms and lifts, as well as social distancing and hygiene campaigns aimed at workers," Dr Lynham said.

"Overhauls are major projects that require specialist skills and workers, and all of those people coming while adhering to our health advice will need accommodation, meals and entertainment on their days off in Central Queensland."

Local MPs Brittany Lauga and Barry O'Rourke boost for local businesses - and the strict COVID-safe

"I know Stanwell has put a lot of work with CQ Health into a COVID-safe plan to protect the people on the job and our local community," Ms Lauga said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke will open up work for welders and boiler makers, mechanical and electrical tradespeople, technical engineering specialists, riggers, scaffolders and cleaners.

"By the time work starts, we'll be moving towards Stage 3 of recovery and our restaurants, cafes, pubs, clubs, movie theatres and other businesses will be welcoming these new customers and their spend over the following two months," he said.

"And the overhaul means our publicly-owned power station will continue to deliver safe, reliable power supply to our publicly-owned electricity network."

The private sector also welcomed the news.

Capricorn Enterprise's Mary Carroll.

Capricorn Enterprise Chief Executive Officer Mary Carrol said the work was "critically welcome", with accommodation providers across the Capricorn region becoming increasingly desperate for the clientele.

"These contractors will stay in local hotels, buy food from local restaurants, spend their day off checking out the beauty our region has on offer from Rockhampton to the Capricorn Coast and Southern Great Barrier Reef."

Work starts 5 July and continues until 5 September.