The Federal Government has allocated $45.5 million towards regional radiation therapy in the 2019-20 Federal Budget.
Hopes $45.5m for radiation treatment will help Gladstone

Tegan Annett
5th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
THE Radiation Therapy Advisory Group is hopeful part of the $45.5 million funding boost for cancer treatment options will be spent in Gladstone.

The group launched a campaign in March calling for the establishment of radiation therapy, or increased subsidies for patients travelling outside the region for the service, for 12 regional cities including Gladstone.

The 2019-20 Federal Budget, revealed this week, showed the Federal Government would spend $45.5 million to establish Cancer Treatment Centres in regional Australia for radiation therapy.

The spend was part of a $70.8 million in funding expected to be spent over seven years for additional services for regional cancer patients.

While the funding would not be enough to establish services in all the regional cities included in RTAG's campaign, the group said it was a positive step. "Cancer patients should not have to travel two hours or more per day for radiation therapy," RTAG's Peter O'Brien said.

"Radiation therapy should not mean weeks away from family for regional Australians."

The budget did not specify which regions would receive the funding for new radiation services - potentially allowing the government to make announcements closer to the likely May election on how the money would be spent.

To receive radiation therapy Gladstone residents must travel to Rockhampton or Bundaberg.

