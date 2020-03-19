Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Goondoon Street in Gladstone. Photo Lachie Millard
Goondoon Street in Gladstone. Photo Lachie Millard
Crime

‘Hope you’ve apologised to mum’: Boxer’s embarrassment

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-YEAR-old boxer’s mum had to intervene when he refused to move on when ordered by police, a court was told.

Elijah Riccardo James Warde pleaded guilty to contravening a police direction in a Safe Night Precinct.

Police Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Warde was on Goondoon St on February 15 at 12.23am after leaving the Yacht Club and was observed yelling at a female to “f--k off home”.

Police approached Warde who had been drinking at a 30th and told him to move on from the precinct for six hours.

Warde made it clear he wanted to keep drinking and became argumentative before his mother intervened. Warde became abusive towards her.

Defence Lawyer Brandon Selic said his client was a scaffolder who had recently broken his thumb and was unable to work.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Warde he needed to work out his relationship with alcohol, noting a history of public nuisance offences.

Warde said he normally didn’t drink due to his boxing and this was a one-off occurrence.

Mr Kinsella said it was embarrassing his mum had to become involved.

“I hope you’ve apologised to mum,” he said.

Warde was fined $450 and a conviction was recorded.

gladstone courts gladstone crime gladstone magistrates court safe night precinct
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q AND A: Candidates have big plans for first term

        premium_icon Q AND A: Candidates have big plans for first term

        News FROM attracting investment into aged-care services to securing State and Federal government funding, the 21 candidates for the Gladstone Regional Council election have...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Health and safety first’: Major industries on COVID-19

        premium_icon ‘Health and safety first’: Major industries on COVID-19

        News MAJOR Gladstone industries have urged employees to restrict non-essential travel...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Have to do our bit’: Behind big decision on Easter festival

        premium_icon ‘Have to do our bit’: Behind big decision on Easter festival

        News THE health and wellbeing of the community was front of mind when the Gladstone...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Master fined $10k for breaching reef zone

        premium_icon Master fined $10k for breaching reef zone

        News The ship was carrying 5700 tonnes of ammonia when it entered the prohibited area

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM