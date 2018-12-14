Menu
SEASON OF GIVING: Gladstone Springs branch manager Gary Stronach and Drought Angel volunteers Chloe and Emma Tougher.
News

Hope 'springs' for farmers in need thanks to small business

Noor Gillani
by
14th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE team at Gladstone Springs is giving hope to struggling farmers with a generous donation.

Yesterday store manager Gary Stronach presented a cheque for $6067 to Drought Angels volunteers.

The money was raised during the Gladstone Springs Trade Show in October, which offered residents and businesses the chance to talk to suppliers and representatives in automotive, earthmoving, commercial and industry sectors.

Mr Stronach hoped the fundraising initiative would inspire other businesses to do the same for battling farmers.

GIVING: Branch manager Gary Stronach.
"The Trade Show was to basically highlight what we do and we thought why can't we actually incorporate a fundraiser,” Mr Stronach said.

"We deal with a lot of the farmers so we know what they're going through and they've supported us over the years so let's support them back.”

Mr Stronach said he believed people living in cities were largely unaware of the financial struggles many farmers faced due to prolonged drought.

Drought Angels volunteer Emma Tougher received the cheque on behalf of the charity based at Chinchilla and said the contribution was amazing.

"Gladstone Springs should feel really proud,” Ms Tougher said.

"I work with RACQ and RACQ Foundation has just been out to Morven with the Drought Angels so we had a week out there with them.

"After being out there you see they are doing it tough. They're struggling, really struggling.

"It's their electricity bills they can't afford to pay, it's food and it's basics that we take for granted.”

Ms Tougher said the visit revealed there were "no luxuries at all” for farmers living through drought.

Mr Stronach said, as someone who had lived rurally in the past, he knew the extent of hardship farmers faced.

"It's the bare essentials they need, toothbrushes, hair conditioner, it's that type of stuff and that's what they're struggling with,” Mr Stronach said.

Not-for-profit charity Drought Angels was founded in 2014 and provides personalised and discreet assistance to farmers.

Make a monetary donation at droughtangels.org.au/donations.

