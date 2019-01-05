Hope for the shrinking wild corners of the world

TELEVISION presenter Steve Backshall said now was the time for all of us to throw our weight behind doing everything we can to protecting the world's remaining wild places.

"When I went to Borneo for the first time in 1991 it was covered completely with jungle," Mr Backshall said.

"Today almost the entire island is covered in palm oil plantations and to see that scale of destruction was absolutely devastating.

"It was like a knife in the heart."

Mr Backshall said there were encouraging signs for the future, however.

"There are some big, protected reserves and incredible animals that live there," he said.

"It's great to know there are still wild corners of our planet, places like that are so precious."

Mr Backshall said educating the next generation was the key.

"They have more understanding of the environment than my generation ever had," he said.

"That's one of the reasons I like going on tour and speaking to young people and getting them excited.

"We have these young advocates coming through the ranks who are willing to stand up and shout about what they believe in.

"The wild isn't something to be controlled, it's to be appreciated.

"You've got to have hope."