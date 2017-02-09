'Hope for the best': Brave taipan attack survivor hospitalised

2-year-old Eli Campbell was bitten three times on the leg by a Taipan snake when collecting eggs from a chicken pen on his family's property at Agnes Water. Pics Tara Croser.

THE fight isn't over for Eli Campbell, the brave toddler who survived a near-fatal taipan attack.

Parents Brittany and Giles Cervantes said Eli was hospitalised after he suffered a seizure, believed to be a result of being sick with a virus.

It's the latest hurdle in his ongoing recovery after the two-year-old was bitten by a taipan three times on the family's Agnes Water property in September last year.

In an update on their GoFundMe page, the parents wrote his condition is still "quite complicated".

"Eli was doing well with his recovery until he became sick with a virus two weeks ago which led to quite a severe seizure requiring hospitalisation," Brittany and Giles wrote.

"He is now recovering from the seizure although the effects are still somewhat apparent."

Now living in Brisbane closer to specialists, the family is still learning the extent of Eli's acquired brain injury.

2-year-old Eli Campbell, with parents Brittany Cervantes and Giles Campbell, was bitten three times on the leg by a Taipan snake when collecting eggs from a chicken pen on his family's property at Agnes Water. Pics Tara Croser. Tara Croser/Courier Mail

But each day the brave toddler who has captured the hearts of thousands is proving how strong he really is.

Brittany and Giles said he is walking with better balance and is speaking and playing with only minor cognitive delays.

"Each year of his life will tell us more about his condition, we of course hope for the best and do everything we can to give him encouragement and joy," Brittany and Giles wrote.

The GoFundMe page set up by Agnes Water friend Blake Hyland has now raised more than $80,000 for Eli's ongoing recovery.

