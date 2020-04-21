Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Hope for frequent flyers as Velocity saved from scrapheap

by Michael Wray
21st Apr 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Virgin Australia has formally entered voluntary administration, telling the Australian Stock Exchange this morning it has appointed Deloitte to restructure the debt-laden carrier.

The statement revealed the company's owned the popular Velocity Frequent Flyer program but it was a separate company and had not entered administration.

"Virgin Australia will continue to operate its scheduled international and domestic flights which are helping to transport essential workers, maintain important freight corridors and return Australians home," the statement says.

 

 

 

Chief executive Paul Scurrah and the current Virgin management team will support Deloitte administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, John Greig, Sal Algeri and Richard Hughes recapitalise the business and "help ensure it emerges in a stronger financial position on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis".

Originally published as Hope for frequent flyers as Velocity saved from scrapheap

More Stories

aviation editors picks travel velocity velocity points virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tank of fuel costs man $800

        premium_icon Tank of fuel costs man $800

        Crime The man left a petrol station with $80 of fuel but got slapped with a much larger fine in court.

        Property market ‘well placed’ to avoid value drop

        premium_icon Property market ‘well placed’ to avoid value drop

        News Buyers are starting to return to the market as confidence returns.

        Gladstone mum kept drugs in a nappy bag

        premium_icon Gladstone mum kept drugs in a nappy bag

        Crime The woman told police she smoked two points of meth every day.

        Mixed experiences for first day of e-learning

        premium_icon Mixed experiences for first day of e-learning

        Education Hundreds of thousands of state school students were affected as government’s online...