HOOROO: Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited CEO Darryl Branthwaite will finish his four-year tenure at the tourist body today. GAPDL staff Hollie Miers, Colleen Dillon, Emma Plath and Karen Euston wave goodbye.
News

'Hooroo': New opportunities on horizon as Daz says farewell

by Darryl Branthwaite
5th Jul 2019 7:49 AM
AS MOST of you will be aware, I will be leaving my role as CEO of GAPDL after almost four years.

Jenny and I have bought a small but luxurious 20-seat coach we picked up from Phil Stonestreet and will be starting up our own Gladstone Region Tours company in a month or so.

These past four years have been rather amazing as my goal was to plant the focus of the organisation smack bang on tourism.

The results we have achieved have been nothing short of amazing, with record numbers now visiting our region with record expenditure as well.

Our cruise liner numbers are steadily increasing, and we hope that in the coming years we will see 40 or 50 visits per year if not more.

We hope that what we have developed within the Gladstone region as far as trade-ready product and digital advanced businesses will continue.

Our tiny wee team punches well above their weight and they continue to deliver much more than many think. They have supported me very well and I thank each and every one.

I am very proud.

Our board has supported me as well considering they employed someone who wasn't corporate, far from it in fact, and I thank them very much as well for the opportunity to perform this very important role.

Lastly, I'd like to make a special point of thanking Jenny, my bride of 34 years, for tolerating me when things didn't go the way I'd planned at times and also the many times I have been away.

This next step in our lives is challenging those very same pressures again but this time we have a really good vision and hopefully many will be winners from the visitors having something to experience.

Finally, many thanks to all of you for your friendship, support, and contribution to everything to this point.

I hope that you will seriously consider joining me on one of our tours - which are yet to be developed - as I promise you it will be entertaining, it will be informative and it will create memories for life.

Bookings, once launched, will be available through gladstone

region.info

Darryl Branthwaite

Check out Fishing with Daz on page 11 of today's The Observer.

Gladstone Observer

