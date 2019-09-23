PHOTOS: Hoops was an OK event for top cause

BASKETBALL: It was an effort his late father and former Gladstone Port City Power coach Blair Smith would have been proud of.

Brayden Smith landed three triples for the Blair Smith Invitational team that conquered CQBL reigning premiers Bundaberg Bulls.

The young Smith shot eight points.

The invitational side featured former Power greats Daniel Green, Aaron Nagas, Chris Tucker and recently-retired Troy Robinson.

Gladstone won 85-69 on a night that was more than just about basketball.

"Both teams shared a talk after the game about R U OK? and talking to mates and seeking help," Tucker said.

Green wound back the clock with 19 points while Nagas did what he does best.

Bundy challenged to bring the deficit to eight points with just five minutes left.

"Coach John Owen put the veterans back in to close the game with Brayden," Tucker said

"Daniel Green showed he's still got all the skills."

Tucker said there was a glimpse into the future.

"Brayden was the star and he played with confidence and hit three lots of threes," he said.

"The crowd showed huge support with his every move."

Gladstone West State School cheerleaders entertained during the breaks.