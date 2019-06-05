Hoops season reaches a pointy end for teams

Nic Towner for Red Devils in their grand final match against Blue Devils.

BASKETBALL: It's finals time.

Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association women and men's teams will battle it out for grand final spots on Monday and Tuesday night.

The Tuesday night men competition will be split up into divisions one and two.

Devolds take on TTP in the division one grand final qualifying second semi-final on Tuesday while Lions and Ravens have a cut-throat first semi-final.

In the men's division two, Hawks and Crusadors meet in the second semi-final and Sharks play Taipans in the other semi-final.

Devils White are the Premier League Men minor premiers and they are likely to play Blue Devils for a spot in the decider on Wednesday night.

Red Devils meet 8Teens in the do-or-die semi-final.

Devilicious Red and Lions 2 and Power Puffs and Hawks do battle on Monday night in the women semi-finals.

The GABA grand final day will be on Saturday, June 22 at Kev Broome Stadium.

More updates of game times will be issued on the GABA Facebook site and sportingpulse website.