Hoon reached speeds of 200 kmh in pursuit

A HOON pursued by police on the M1 and on roads around Ipswich and Boonah reached speeds of 200 kmh before his potentially deadly antics were deflated by police stingers.

Cameron Daniell told a magistrate he was scared by his own actions and had been hit with a $6,672 fine and booted off the road for at least 33 months as a result.

Police feared heat from the rims would set fire to roadside grass after Daniell's dark blue Ford was brought to a grinding halt, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said the driver had never held a licence.

Cameron Stephen Daniell, 21, a tradie from Bethania, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the evening of Saturday May 16; driving when unlicensed; evading police; and having false plates attached.

The police dog squad arrested Daniell on Ipswich-Boonah Road at Purga about 1am.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Daniell had not been in jail before, and the 19 days inside since his arrest had been "a wake-up call" for him.

Mr Ballard said police sought a two year supervised probation order, a $6672.50 fine, with Daniell to do unpaid community service work.

Police believed there had been other drivers involved in high speed driving on the M1 when Daniell's Ford broke away from the other cars and was tracked by Polair.

"The acts were committed by a young person who has never held a Provisional or open licence. It was only a matter of good luck rather than good management that no one was injured or died," Mr Ballard said.

"It was protracted. He continuing to drive for over an hour. Not dangerous for the entire episode as he slows at times to the speed limit then speeds back up, speeding in and out of traffic, which is inherently dangerous."

Mr Ballard said Daniell had a conviction for speeding on Sir Samuel Griffith Drive in January 2018 when caught doing 101 kmh in a 50 zone.

The police tracking and pursuit began soon after 11pm when police aerial surveillance came across cars on the M1 at Daisy Hill and Ormeau travelling at speeds of 196 kmh.

Daniell's dark blue Ford with three people inside was tracked from 11.18pm travelling at 200 kmh. It passed a police car and its 'GT' car rego plates were stolen from another vehicle.

Despite police lights and sirens he failed to stop, the court heard.

His Ford did 160 kmh on Nudgee Rd and swerved around stingers, with speeds of 196km/h near Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Rd before being tracked out to the Ipswich-Boonah Road.

He reached Riply at 12.35am with the Ford driven onto the wrong side of the road then travelling at Yamanto with its headlights switched off.

Stingers were deployed successfully at Ash St but Daniell continued driving on Warwick Rd the tyres shredding off the rims.

When arrested by the police dog squad unit Daniell admitted his driving was "stupid and dangerous", the court heard.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the offences were protracted and Daniell had not disputed police facts with his highest speed 200km/h.

"You told police you were scared by your driving but felt pressured by a person on the phone (who was talking to a passenger)," Ms MacCallum said.

"You have never held a licence other than a Learner permit so have never been tested as being capable to drive.

"You have spent 19 days in custody so have had a taste of what the future holds for you if you continue disobeying the law."

Ms MacCallum convicted and sentenced Daniell to a supervised two-year probation order, and ordered that he complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work.

He was fined $6672.50 for evading police.

He received three licence disqualification periods of two years, nine months, and six months.