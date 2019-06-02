Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MECHANIC, who has been charged four times in the past year for hoon offences, told a court it was
A MECHANIC, who has been charged four times in the past year for hoon offences, told a court it was "not something he was doing deliberately”. Mike Knott BUN230118HOONS4
News

Hoon busted four times by police in one year

Sarah Barnham
by
2nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MECHANIC who has been charged four times in the past year for hoon offences told a court it was "not something he was doing deliberately”.

Geoffrey Laurence Cole pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The court was told it was Cole's fourth like-offence since July 2018.

The court was told about 7.45am on April 18, 2019, police were conducting traffic patrols on Auckland St when they heard a motorist revving loudly, causing the tyres to screech.

Police saw Cole's vehicle's wheels spinning and smoke coming from the car.

An elderly woman walking past Cole's vehicle at the time with her dog flagged down police and told officers it was a daily occurrence.

Cole told police he was simply going to pick up some groceries.

He told officers the noise and smoke was caused by "faulty traction control” and he "must have accelerated too early” causing him to lose traction. As Cole had a history of similar offending the car was seized and towed.

In court, Cole stuck by his explanation and said, "everybody has their own opinions”.

"I had my windows up, I didn't hear any noise,” he said.

"The vehicle was basically borrowed - it was a 16-year-old vehicle. It just locks up under the wheels.

"I have spent about $12,000 this year... It is not something I am doing deliberately.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Cole to pay a $417 fine and a conviction was recorded.

Cole will have to apply through the Queensland Police Service to reclaim the car.

court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court hoon
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Bruno reward lifted to $5k

    premium_icon Bruno reward lifted to $5k

    News A Mount Maria family are still searching for their beloved Bruno and are appealing for any information community may have on his whereabouts

    • 2nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

    premium_icon Dancing sensation attracts strong crowd

    News Find out what students learnt from dance group Djuki Mala

    REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets hit by thieves in Gladstone this week

    Crime Find out which suburbs have been the hardest hit

    Chanel College in business to win

    premium_icon Chanel College in business to win

    Business Uni challenge tests student teams