Hoon busted four times by police in one year

A MECHANIC who has been charged four times in the past year for hoon offences told a court it was "not something he was doing deliberately”.

Geoffrey Laurence Cole pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

The court was told it was Cole's fourth like-offence since July 2018.

The court was told about 7.45am on April 18, 2019, police were conducting traffic patrols on Auckland St when they heard a motorist revving loudly, causing the tyres to screech.

Police saw Cole's vehicle's wheels spinning and smoke coming from the car.

An elderly woman walking past Cole's vehicle at the time with her dog flagged down police and told officers it was a daily occurrence.

Cole told police he was simply going to pick up some groceries.

He told officers the noise and smoke was caused by "faulty traction control” and he "must have accelerated too early” causing him to lose traction. As Cole had a history of similar offending the car was seized and towed.

In court, Cole stuck by his explanation and said, "everybody has their own opinions”.

"I had my windows up, I didn't hear any noise,” he said.

"The vehicle was basically borrowed - it was a 16-year-old vehicle. It just locks up under the wheels.

"I have spent about $12,000 this year... It is not something I am doing deliberately.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Cole to pay a $417 fine and a conviction was recorded.

Cole will have to apply through the Queensland Police Service to reclaim the car.