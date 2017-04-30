HookUp: What's on and where to catch a feed on the final day

IT HAD to end some time.

With the Boyne Tannum HookUp due to wrap up around 9.30pm tonight, anyone wanting to cram in a last few experiences has just enough time to get down to Bray Park and go for it.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Great Duck Race is due to kick off at 12:30, with the first duck across the line set to win someone three nights for two people in a beachside suite at Heron Island's Great Barrier Reef Resort (including meals and ferry transfers).

From 1.30pm to 3.30pm you can catch a series of sponsor demonstrations near the main stage, with Nick Duigan & Andrew Hart, David Hodge 'The Barefoot Fisherman' & Andy Phipps, and Yamaha Outboards & Jetskis among the presenters.

The live fish weigh-in will close at 3.30pm, while the dead fish weigh-in will open for the last time from 2pm to 4pm.

From 6pm the daily category winners will be announced, as well as the overall event category winners.

The remaining prizes will be drawn, including the major prize draw for the Seajay 550 Trojan boat, before the night closes with fireworks.