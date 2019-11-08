HookUp the burley to lure tourists

SNAGGED A WIN: Boyne Tannum HookUp won the Tourism Attraction category at the 2019 Best in Business Awards. Pictured is GAPDL CEO Gus Stedman with BTHU committee members Dave Lindley, Richard Woolcock, Sue-Ellen Howie, Karen Windress, Rebecca Long and Jennifer McGuire.

IT’S the Boyne Tannum HookUp by name only as the longstanding event is attracting people to our entire region.

And as HookUp committee president Jennifer McGuire explains, those tourist numbers are quantifiable.

“Because we have over 3000 entrants and all of them register electronically, we statically know the demographics of our entrants,” Mrs McGuire said.

“We also run surveys in the park and surveys after the event we send out to entrants.

“We can tell from the 2019 event we had 3440 people come from outside the Gladstone region.

“That’s based on those entrants bringing people with them and that equates to the injection of $2.4 million into the local economy and the flow-on effect of creating jobs.”

The HookUp committee is aspiring to boost fishing tourism in the entire region and has seen the number of visitors lured to the region steadily grow. They also work all-year round to promote the event and the region.

Those are just some of the reasons why HookUp won best Tourism Attraction at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.