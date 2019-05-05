HookUp team's not-so-rusty catch

JUST IN TIME: Henry French with the jewfish he weighed in on day two of the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Matt Taylor GLA040519FISH

MOMENTS before Boyne Tannum HookUp team Rusty Hooks prepared to pull up their anchor, Henry French heard his friend screaming.

They were on to something big, and they weren't sure what it was.

The Clinton resident said when the fish came to surface they knew it was a decent jewfish.

Mr French presented the fish at yesterday afternoon's weigh in at Bray Park, and while he said it wasn't a record breaker, it was a nice sized jew.

"So far (the HookUp's) been pretty good... There's a few good fish coming out," he said.

This year is Mr French's fourth time competing at the Boyne Tannum HookUp, and the second time he has entered with Rusty Hooks.

He said they planned to go fishing again last night and this morning, and were eager to hook a big mackerel.