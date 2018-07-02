HookUp stars on top fishing show

THE spotlight was on the Boyne Tannum HookUp yesterday when WIN aired a Fishing Australia episode featuring the event.

Jennifer McGuire, president of the Boyne Tannum Hookup Association, said the entire BTHA committee got together yesterday to watch the Fishing Australia episode with presenter Rob Paxevanos.

GOOD CATCH: Rob Paxevanos and his daughter Hailey enjoyed filming Fishing Australia in the Gladstone region.

"We're really hoping not only does the (episode) boost the HookUp competition but it boosts the whole economy," she said.

"We get a lot of sponsors and fishing identities, they really don't understand how big we are.

"We have tens of thousands of people and over three thousand entrants."

Ms McGuire, who was interviewed in the episode, said she was feeling "a bit guilty" about being in the limelight.

"It's not about me, it's about the community," she said.

Ms McGuire said the HookUp team were focused on making the event international.

"We're planning to go off to the boat shows around the nation and then we're going overseas," she said.

"This year we had six international entrants, and we plan on branching out."

Ms McGuire said the plan would be to pair oversees HookUp fishers with charter boat providers to lengthen their stay.

Visitors spent four nights in the region for HookUp this year and injected about $1.7 million into the economy.