PINKED UP: Eliza McGuire, Kylie Tapurau and Ash Phillips at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp sponsors night.
PINKED UP: Eliza McGuire, Kylie Tapurau and Ash Phillips at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp sponsors night. Matt Harris
HookUp sponsors shouted at launch night

MATT HARRIS
4th May 2019 12:00 AM
DOZENS of businesses gathered at Bray Park on Thursday night as Boyne Tannum HookUp sponsors were thanked for their contribution towards the long-running fishing competition.

The HookUp's progress throughout the past 24 years was evident due to the vast array of sponsors willing to be part of the event.

"Some sponsors help us increase tourism and obviously boost business but there are sponsors who are boating manufacturers interested in recreational boating," HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said.

"For HookUp it's important to work with our sponsors based on what their alignment is with the event. We can't just treat them all as a catch-all.

"Some provide funding, some in kind, and some are media partners, so it's about communicating, finding the alignment and then working with them.

"Once you find the alignment you know you can develop it. You start small and work together so it's a success."

 

HookUp continues today with Bray Park coming alive from 7am until 10.30pm.

