HookUP prize taken for a run on Awoonga Dam

TOP GEAR: The major prize for this years HookUp takes a run at Lake Awoonga. Mike Richards GLA180418BOAT

HookUP Prize boat: HookUp grand prize taken for a run on Awoonga Dam

According to Curtis Coast Marine's Darren Brown, the Sea Jay Trojan boat and trailer package is the complete package.

"It's the perfect boat for fishing around Gladstone," he said.

The fully welded, plate aluminium, boat is equipped with a 150hp, four-stroke, Yamaha outboard and fully fitted with Garmin electronics.

Whoever wins it won't have to spend a cent on it, it's ready to go.

Valued at $65,000, the Sea Jay Trojan is the grandaddy of prizes at the HookUp but there are also seven other boats and a Yamaha VX Deluxe jet ski to be won.

Tickets are available at www.boyntannumhookp.com.au or at Pat's Tackleworld Gladstone, LJ's Complete Angler Gladstone or Boyne Bait and Tackle.