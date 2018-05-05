HookUp entries exceed expectations

First fish of the competition! Way to go Xavier!

ENTRIES in this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp have surpassed the magical 3000 mark.

HookUp event coordinator Rebecca Long confirmed 3052 people entered the competition - 2319 were senior entries and 733 juniors.

"We are over the moon, ecstatic and very excited we've gone significantly over,” she said.

"Our goal was to get one (entry) over and we've done more than that.

"We're up on senior and junior entries. We would've been happy with what we got last year and with everything that's going on - work and money in town - we didn't expect to do as well as we have.”

HookUp President Jenni McGuire and Events Coordinator Rebecca Long at the 2018 HookUp. Mike Richards GLA040518HOOK

Ms Long said final-day entries had come through at a steady pace prior to yesterday's 3pm deadline.

"We had people come through all day and right up until two minutes before and then we called it,” she said.

"We always do roughly 41 per cent in the last week and we expect that because we're a town of shift workers and FIFOs, so everyone waits for their roster.

"Big numbers come through in the last week but we've tracked more than last year.”

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire was equally ecstatic at the final number of entries.

"We've gone way past what we forecast,” she said.

"Due to the economic downturn we didn't think we'd do better than last year so it's onwards and upwards now.

"We can build this in any economic climate and we've got a really good product to sell here - Australia's biggest fishing competition.

"The universe has looked after us.”