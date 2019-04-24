HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

IT LITERALLY pays to arrive early to the Boyne Tannum HookUp with the event program wasting no time once the sun rises on Friday, May 3.

The three-day event starts with a Queensland Water Police safety brief and demonstration, an unlikely highlight for HookUp president Jennifer McGuire.

"One of my favourite parts each year is 7am on Friday, Jeff Barnett from the (Queensland) Water Police does a safety talk and demonstration," Ms McGuire said.

"He's teaming up with MSQ this year and they'll have an entire safety presentation.

"Jeff is quite the local showman for the water police so I'm looking forward to seeing that again this year."

Ms McGuire encouraged anglers to watch the demonstration because clues for a $10,000 bounty fish prize will be revealed afterwards.

"If you are there on the Friday at 7am, not only do you get to hear Jeff Barnett and MSQ, but we'll also release the clues for the Q-Air Port of Gladstone bounty fish," she said.

"The clues will be the species and location and it's in the form of a riddle so the kids especially are going to be able to try and guess what the species and location is.

"I'd say the mums and dads who operate the boat will definitely be able to find the location but the whole idea is to get the kids involved."

The event's first early bird draw will take place at 7.30am.

There'll also be raffle tickets on sale for the chance to win a tinny, large camping fridges or a Gold Coast family holiday.