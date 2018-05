This 82cm Barra is the first catch of the day

This 82cm Barra is the first catch of the day HookUp

UPDATED 11.13AM: ONLY an hour into the Boyne Tannum HookUp competition and a fisherman has already reeled in a big one.

The competitor got a nibble from an 82cm Barramundi at the Boyne River this morning, making it the first catch of the day.

The HookUp competition kicked-off at 7am this morning.

This 82cm Barra is the first catch of the day HookUp

Meanwhile the very first fish was caught by Xavier.

First fish of the competition! Way to go Xavier! HookUp

More to come.