Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Biggest Family Fishing Competition - 2018 Boyne Tannum Hookup
Australia's Biggest Family Fishing Competition - 2018 Boyne Tannum Hookup Mike Richards GLA050618HOOK
News

HookUp committee targeting state funds

MATT HARRIS
by
29th May 2018 4:30 AM

HOOKUP president Jennifer McGuire wants to raise the eyebrows of Tourism and Events Queensland in order to secure major event status for the fishing competition.

"The first thing we want to achieve is to attract TEQ's attention and then also support and funding for us to become a major event," she said.

"I don't think anyone understands the tourism attraction potential of the Boyne Tannum HookUp fishing competition for families' tourism experience.

"It's about building that knowledge of a tourism experience in order to promote it as that, for people to come to our region and fish.

"The Infofish data certainly tells us that we're the best place to fish in Australia; with the greatest variety of onshore and offshore fish to catch and the best effort-to-yield ratio.

"If you want to fish as a family and have a holiday destination then you've got the Gladstone region as a place to visit."

Ms McGuire said HookUp would also work with Gladstone Regional Council to become a signature event.

"Any kind of funding we ask for is about development - it's not about hosting the event, we can financially sustain hosting it - what we've been asking for is funding to help develop the economy and tourism sector."

Related Items

Show More
boyne tannum hookup gladstone events gladstone tourism hookup tourism and events queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    HookUp 2018: By the numbers

    HookUp 2018: By the numbers

    News All the facts and figures from the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Junior HookUp participation increased on last year

    Junior HookUp participation increased on last year

    News Data shows kids getting hooked on fishing with increased numbers.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Ambassadors trained to spread the word on Great Barrier Reef

    Ambassadors trained to spread the word on Great Barrier Reef

    News Zoologist says it's frustrating when people say GBR is fine.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Children flock to GECC to meet Jimmy Giggle

    Children flock to GECC to meet Jimmy Giggle

    News Massive crowds showed up for the GECC event.

    • 29th May 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners