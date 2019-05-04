Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Boyne Tannum HookUp is Australia's biggest family fishing competition.
The Boyne Tannum HookUp is Australia's biggest family fishing competition. Mike Richards GLA050618HOOK
News

HookUp anglers urged to head out early today

MATT HARRIS
by
4th May 2019 5:00 AM

ANGLERS are being urged to head out early today with conditions to deteriorate into the afternoon according to meteorologist Adam Blazak.

"It's still looking good with light variable winds but a bit of shower activity around and I'd expect to see light rain and then maybe in the late afternoon the rain might start getting heavier and it might become a little bit uncomfortable to be out on the water just from the rainfall,” Mr Blazak said.

"Wind wise, it won't be an issue. The winds will pick up at about midnight when we get the south-westerly change move in and that will clear away any rainfall.

"At sunrise (tomorrow morning) we're still looking at 20 to 25-knot (37-46km/h) south-westerlies and they will start to weaken throughout the morning to the 10 to 15-knot (18-27km/h) range.

"Sunday (tomorrow) afternoon looks pretty nice.”

boating safety boyne tannum hookup bureau of meteorology gladstone weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Online gamer's dramatic weight loss transformation

    premium_icon Online gamer's dramatic weight loss transformation

    News See Gladstone-based gamer's weight loss and level up on muscle.

    • 4th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Cuppa's and cakes to help cancer

    premium_icon Cuppa's and cakes to help cancer

    News Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is taking place later this month.

    • 4th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Paint the town purple to start conversations

    premium_icon Paint the town purple to start conversations

    News Find out why this group wants you to go purple

    • 4th May 2019 5:00 AM
    HookUp sponsors shouted at launch night

    premium_icon HookUp sponsors shouted at launch night

    News Businesses gather at Bray Park ahead of competition start.