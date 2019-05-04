HookUp anglers urged to head out early today

ANGLERS are being urged to head out early today with conditions to deteriorate into the afternoon according to meteorologist Adam Blazak.

"It's still looking good with light variable winds but a bit of shower activity around and I'd expect to see light rain and then maybe in the late afternoon the rain might start getting heavier and it might become a little bit uncomfortable to be out on the water just from the rainfall,” Mr Blazak said.

"Wind wise, it won't be an issue. The winds will pick up at about midnight when we get the south-westerly change move in and that will clear away any rainfall.

"At sunrise (tomorrow morning) we're still looking at 20 to 25-knot (37-46km/h) south-westerlies and they will start to weaken throughout the morning to the 10 to 15-knot (18-27km/h) range.

"Sunday (tomorrow) afternoon looks pretty nice.”