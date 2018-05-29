HookUp 2018: By the numbers

THERE were plenty of positives to come out of the Boyne Tannum HookUp despite one statistic that left the committee scratching their heads.

The 2018 HookUp saw increases in attendance, particularity with juniors and people from outside the region. A 15 per cent increase in people attending from outside the 4680 postcode was testament to that.

But surprisingly only 34 per cent of people returned from last year's event, a figure that has hardly budged over the past two years.

BTHU consultant Lyndal Hansen thought the number of returning anglers would be much higher this year.

"I've always thought it would be much higher but last year it was 33.7 (per cent) and this year it was 34 per cent - we had one more person who returned," she said.

"I think it suggests that people don't come every year because of shift work and things like that. A lot of people say to us they can't book in until they know their shifts.

Boyne Tannum HookUp 2018 - highlights by numbers. Boyne Tannum HookUp

Ms Hansen said the HookUp committee developed strategies this year to target its existing database, something they hadn't done previously.

It's hoped those strategies can increase angler return.

"Next year we are going to try harder to get returns up because I'd like a 50 per cent return," she said.

"It's been two years in a row we've been trying to get that figure up."

HookUp 2018 entrants will also be surveyed so the committee can keep a close eye on participation data, especially from people outside the Gladstone region.

"We're asking them if they brought anyone with them... That will give us some numbers," Ms Hansen said.

"It will also give us an indication from people, particularly the 916 (from outside Gladstone) who were ticket holders; did they bring their wife or children who didn't register?"

HookUp numbers