Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hook someone up with HookUp tickets

TOP THIS: Leslie Miller and his massive red emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp earlier this year.
TOP THIS: Leslie Miller and his massive red emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp earlier this year. Paul Braven GLA290417HOOKUPpb
Chris Lees
by

IF SOMEONE you know is a keen angler, the perfect Christmas present is on sale now.

With a huge prize pool on offer for the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp, tickets are sure to sell quickly, so get in early.

Each year the event attracts thousands of families from throughout Australia and internationally to Bray Park to take part in the three-day fishing competition. The competition is in its 23rd year and is the biggest fishing event in Australia. It will be held from May 4-8.

With a prize pool worth over $300,000, the event brings thousands of fishing competitors and visitors to the Boyne/Tannum area where fishing weigh-ins, family entertainment and delicious food is provided over the three days of competition.

Tickets for senior competitors are $85, while juniors are $40 and are available until 3pm April 28 or until sold out.

Go to www.boynetannumhookup.com.au for tickets.

Topics:  boyne tannum hookup christmas presents fishing gladstone hookup

Gladstone Observer
TRAGEDY: Body of missing ex-Port City Power coach found

TRAGEDY: Body of missing ex-Port City Power coach found

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Custom position a dream win for starter

WIN WIN: Gladstone Area Group Apprentices CEO Leigh Zimmerlie welcomes Custom Fluid Power branch manager Grant Aitken and new apprentice Gerrard Bannan.

Custom position a dream win for starter Gerrard

Teenager turns down Magistrate's help, fined more than $2000

Gladstone Courthouse.

James Douglas Ivan Dunstan drug drove whilst on his L's.

NEED TO KNOW: Wine recalled because of 'glass'

A number of types of wine have been recalled.

13 different wines have been recalled.

Local Partners