Hook someone up with HookUp tickets

TOP THIS: Leslie Miller and his massive red emperor at the Boyne Tannum HookUp earlier this year. Paul Braven GLA290417HOOKUPpb

IF SOMEONE you know is a keen angler, the perfect Christmas present is on sale now.

With a huge prize pool on offer for the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp, tickets are sure to sell quickly, so get in early.

Each year the event attracts thousands of families from throughout Australia and internationally to Bray Park to take part in the three-day fishing competition. The competition is in its 23rd year and is the biggest fishing event in Australia. It will be held from May 4-8.

With a prize pool worth over $300,000, the event brings thousands of fishing competitors and visitors to the Boyne/Tannum area where fishing weigh-ins, family entertainment and delicious food is provided over the three days of competition.

Tickets for senior competitors are $85, while juniors are $40 and are available until 3pm April 28 or until sold out.

Go to www.boynetannumhookup.com.au for tickets.