'Honoured': Gladstone lecturer featured for women's day

WOMEN IN STEM: CQU's Linda Pfeiffer at the World Science Festival Brisbane Gladstone Community day held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA030319WSFB

A LEADING Gladstone academic in science education in schools has been featured by the State Government for International Women's Day.

A profile of CQUniversity lecturer Linda Pfeiffer was posted Thursday on the Queensland Science Facebook page.

Dr Pfeiffer said it was an honour to be recognised in that way.

"It came about from winning the 2016 Women in STEM research prize," she said.

She was honoured that year for her on-going work with schools to enhance science education pedagogy.

"I am very pleased to be a role model for girls in STEM," she said.

She also highlighted the need for female role models in STEM for young girls to look up to.

"I think it's important to see women in (more prominent) roles," she said.

Dr Pfeiffer was previously a high school science teacher in NSW and was inspired by her own chemistry teacher in high school.

"She was young, innovative and it gave me a passion for science and maths," she said.

Further motivation was provided by passionate science education lecturers at university.

"We were shown how to (teach science) in an hands on and relevant context," she said.

"STEM education is critical - providing children with opportunities to think creatively and to solve real world problems."

She is now heavily involved with the guidance and teaching of the next generation of primary school teachers.

Fourth year students are able to do a STEM-specific education subject during their university studies.

"I didn't have that subject when I was studying nor when I was teaching," she said.

"STEM wasn't taught as an integrated approach - it's a big step forward."

Dr Pfeiffer was also delighted to see a new cohort of teachers embrace STEM education at O-Week events last Wednesday.

"I have had many of those first-year students already volunteering to help out at a variety of STEM events," she said.

She's also encouraged to see new students, who don't feel confident in their knowledge of STEM, step forward.

"They're still very keen to get involved in the hands on and engaging approaches that STEM offers," she said.

CQUniversity students officially start classes on Monday.