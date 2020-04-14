Menu
Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett and new Deputy Mayor Kahn Goodluck.
Council News

‘Honoured and humbled’: Gladstone’s new deputy

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 4:45 PM
GLADSTONE councillor Kahn Goodluck will have big shoes to fill as he steps into the role of Deputy Mayor following his appointment at yesterday's post election meeting.

Cr Goodluck takes over from Chris Trevor.

Traditionally the role is taken by the councillor who receives the most votes.

"I'm very proud, honoured and humbled to have not only the community but my colleagues on council put their faith in me," Cr Goodluck said.

"I have worked very hard for four years and it's really great to see the community has acknowledged that and put their faith in me and I'll be certainly respecting that faith by continuing to work hard for the next four years."

Mayor Matt Burnett said there was a show of confidence for the whole council.

"I think (Cr Goodluck) will be a fantastic deputy mayor. I'm looking forward to working with him and the whole team for the next four years," Cr Burnett said.

For the whole council it was straight into work on the forthcoming 2020-21 budget and Cr Burnett promised more help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"We thought we were doing it tough last time with the downturn of the LNG industry, that had a massive impact on our community,'' he said.

"What we did do though is we managed to significantly reduce debt and that has put us in a good sound financial position to be able to get through this next four years, especially the next 12 months which is going to be really hard on our local community.

"We've already had our initial recovery package, which we put through what we could do during caretaker provisions.

"That was just the initial package. There will be more from here."

