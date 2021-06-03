Honour guard in emotional farewell of footy-loving teen

Jayden's coffin is led through an honour guard made up of family and friends.

Jayden's coffin is led through an honour guard made up of family and friends.

Jayden Ireland's smiling portrait greeted those who queued to wish him farewell up close on Wednesday afternoon.

Relatives and peers filled the hall and spilled into the atrium of the Rockhampton Baptist Tabernacle for the funeral of the 18-year-old son, brother, friend, Rockhampton student, and rugby league-lover who died in Blackwater on May 22.

Football jerseys adorned the stage and Jayden's teammates lined one side of the tabernacle in their uniforms, afterwards forming the head of a hearse honour guard that snaked down to the road.

Jayden Ireland, 18, died suddenly on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Blackwater.

Jayden was the son of Rachael Coyle and Corrie Ireland, and big brother to Riley, 16, Shaylah, 11, and Tayah, five.

A friend named Bailey said he still wanted to wake up from the dream in which he had lost his mate.

"Your smile and laugh are infectious, and always carried from mate to mate," he said.

"We'd always talk about raising our kids ... and how we'd always be each other's godfathers and uncles.

"You were my best mate and a brother, even though it wasn't through blood."

Jayden's friends see him off.

Jayden's mother Rachael told her son that "it's not goodbye; it's see you later".

"You gave me so many cherished memories I will hold in my heart forever," she said.

"As you grew into a man, you showed us how hard working you were, how determined you were, how loving and caring you were, how charming you were, and how you were always there for anyone in need at any time.

"You loved to have fun, go for drives with your mates, hang out with your family and friends, listen to music, play rugby league - and oh boy were you a great rugby league player.

"I could talk about you all day, kiddo, and I still wouldn't be able to tell everyone about all your amazing qualities, characteristics, and amount of talents that you had.

"We need you to know that we have been and always will be proud of you and everything you have accomplished; that you were loved from the very start and that you will be loved for eternity; and that we will miss you every day until we meet again.

"Rest easy my precious boy. We love you. I love you."

Friends and family watch as the hearse leaves the tabernacle.

Jayden's funeral was livestreamed here.