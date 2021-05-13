Mystery four hours after firefighter's horror death

Three people met at a home. Only two survived. Now, police have launched a fresh appeal for information about a car which they believe holds the key.

Three people met at a home. Only two survived. Now, police have launched a fresh appeal for information about a car which they believe holds the key.

Police investigating the death of Fraser Coast former firefighter Mark Carson have revealed they are focusing on filling in a four-hour time lapse and possible visit to a nearby boat ramp.

It comes as a fresh appeal for information was launched on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters outside Hervey Bay Police Station, Detective Acting Superintendent Darrin Shadlow said officers from Brisbane and the Wide Bay were committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in the lead up to the 58-year-old's suspicious death.

Acting Supt Darrin Shadlow giving an update on the investigation into the death of Mark Carson.

Mr Carson was found dead after his ex partner, a 40 year old Maryborough woman, and her new boyfriend, a 42-year-old man also from Maryborough, called police to his Pacific Haven home.

The respected member of the small community, a former volunteer rural firefighter and passionate personal trainer, had died of a severe wound.

Mark Carson died of his injuries after an alleged altercation on Saturday.

Det Shadlow said it appeared the couple had visited the home on the morning of April 3, just after 8am when an altercation broke out.

Police were called more than four hour later.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw a light blue, four door, 2011 Hyundai Accent sedan in the vicinity of the Walls Camp Road Boat Ramp and/or 262 Pacific Haven Drive Pacific Haven early that morning.

Det Shadlow said police were determined to get justice for Mr Carson and his grieving parents.

The car of interest which police hope people will provide more information about.

Detective Inspector Tim Leadbetter from the Homicide Investigation Unit said a large contingent of homicide detectives were continuing to maintain a presence on the Fraser Coast.

"We are all committed to seeing this investigation through to the end," Detective Inspector Leadbetter said.

"We will continue to work closely with local detectives and leave no stone unturned as we continue our unwavering efforts to establish the truth of what occurred on April 3."

Wide Bay Burnett District, Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said the couple remained the only persons of interest.

"Our investigations suggest the pair attended 262 Pacific Haven Drive just after 8am," he said.

"Something has transpired which resulted in a triple-0 call being made later at 12.08pm.

"The investigation team is greatly appreciative of all public assistance received to date which has been invaluable to us, but more assistance is needed.

"We would like to provide closure to Mark's family by solving this offence which has sadly taken the life of a well-loved member of the community.

"The Carson family has been robbed of a life with Mark and our main aim is to make sure those responsible for his death are held accountable."

Additionally, anyone with relevant dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is also urged to contact police.

