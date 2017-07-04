Homicide squad beefs up desperate search for Gladstone man

Police have renewed their appeal to the public for help in locating Leslie Shulze, a 69-year-old Gladstone man.

THE homicide squad and missing persons detectives have been called in to assist local police following the disappearance of an elderly Queensland man two weeks ago.

Leslie Shulze, 69, vanished after leaving the Yaralla Sports Club on O'Connell St, Gladstone, at 12.49pm on June 19.

Police have since found no trace of the man, despite two searches of his home in recent weeks - the latest of which was on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives believe Mr Shulze - an avid lawn-bowler - told friends he was going fishing the week he disappeared.

Mr Shulze often fished in the creeks around Gladstone, but police are yet to find any evidence that suggests he could be missing along a waterway.

Homicide and missing persons detectives were flown to Gladstone from Brisbane earlier this week and are expected to stay until at least Thursday.

They will assist local police, who are currently trawling through hours of dashcam footage, looking for Mr Shulze's silver Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 797DXO, which is also missing.

Detective Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said officers were perplexed by the case.

Capricornia District acting inspector Paul Elliott is pleading for the public to help police find missing Gladstone man Leslie Shulze. Tegan Annett

"We're keeping a very open mind on it at the moment," he said.

"There's been a lot of talk around town about a fishing trip."

Police are asking anyone with dash-cam footage capabilities on their car, who was driving in the area between 12pm on June 19 and 10am on June 20, to contact them.