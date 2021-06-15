Homestyle cooking eatery opens in Benaraby

A new Benaraby eatery owner promises customers home-style cooked meals for an affordable family price.

MJR Takeaway owner Melisa Johnson spoke to The Observer about she and her husband Raymond’s inspiration behind opening the shop.

“We were hoping to open our doors Monday, however, we are still waiting on a few bits and pieces so we will definitely be open from Tuesday,” she said.

“We just want to do good and proper home-cooked meals including T-bone and veggies, rump and veggies or salad, chicken parmis and a heap of burgers including the works and chicken.”

Ms Johnson explained what was behind the restaurant’s name.

“My middle name is Jane and my partner’s middle name is John, and his first name is Raymond, so we have fused Melisa Jane and Raymond John,” she said.

Ms Johnson said she spotted a gap in the market, especially in Benaraby with the Boyne River Caltex shutting its doors.

“I used to work across the road at the old Boyne River Caltex, but when that shut I moved across to the new one which doesn’t have a kitchen,” she said.

“I just felt for the truck drivers who come through because they didn’t have anywhere to pull up and have a decent meal and the locals, there is no takeaway store out here at Benaraby.”

Located at 48843 Bruce Highway, right next to the Caltex Benaraby Travel Centre, MJR Takeaway has been greeted by the community with open arms.

“We have had no negative feedback, I posted the menu Saturday night and everyone is telling us we are too cheap for what we are having,” she said.

“I have just had so many people excited for us opening, people I don’t even know and our Facebook page has 200 likes already.”

Ms Johnson said Gladstone region residents would not know how good MJR Takeaway was until they tried it.

“We have very friendly service, a well-priced menu and are right on the highway, the eight staff members that we have are incredible and I have worked with them before,” she said.

MJR Takeaway will be open seven days a week from 6am until 8pm.

