FIRE crews are on standby at a fallen power line at Springs Rd, Agnes Water.

329 HOMES in Agnes Water are without power after lines went down near Springs Rd.

At 11.20am, fire crews were called to the site.

Ergon crews are currently being dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

At around the same time, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a grass fire at the corner of Anderson Way and Bicentennial Drive.

One crew is on scene and are working to contain the blaze.