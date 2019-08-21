Homes were at risk in hazard burn gone wrong

FIRE SEASON: A hazard reduction burn was the cause of a bushfire in Lowmead earlier this week.

FIRE SEASON: A hazard reduction burn was the cause of a bushfire in Lowmead earlier this week. Dominic Elsome

A HAZARD reduction burn that turned into a 260ha fire has come as a timely reminder for residents to be vigilant during bushfire season.

Gladstone rural fire brigade area director Craig Magick said a resident was conducting a hazard reduction burn at Lowmead on Friday, which reignited three days later in an inaccessible area near Seeds Rd.

Residents on Seeds and Mitchell Rds were issued with a prepare-to-leave warning on Monday afternoon while water-bombing aircraft and a bulldozer were brought into the area to fight the fire.

The fire was contained on Tuesday, however, Mr Magick said he suspected the blaze would burn internally for several days.

"We do have huge amounts of vegetation at the moment,” Mr Magick said.

"As we move into the fire season people need to remain vigilant and report fires as quick as they can.”

Mr Magick said if the Lowmead fire had worsened four properties were in direct line and up to 12 properties at risk.

He said it was essential for residents to have a ready bushfire plan.

"We're in for a long, dry summer. Very little rain is forecast. Conditions similar to last year,” Mr Magick said.

"Rural fire brigades are ramping up their capacity to respond to move into the fire season.

"As we get into the high fire danger periods we will have brigades on standby.”

Mr Magick reminded residents there was no hazard reduction burning during daylight hours.