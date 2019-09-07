Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade volunteer confronts the fire near Stanthorpe last night.
A Cambooya Rural Fire Brigade volunteer confronts the fire near Stanthorpe last night. Cambooya Rural Fire Service
Breaking

Homes destroyed in Stanthorpe on dark day for town

Tobi Loftus
by
7th Sep 2019 9:25 AM

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE FIRE CLICK HERE

AT LEAST three homes are believed to have been lost near Stanthorpe after a bush fire ravaged the region overnight.

But the damage assessment is far from over.

Local Trish Cuthbert said local firefighters had told her three homes were destroyed and another had been badly damaged. 

"We are all scared but the one thing about this community is that we are resilient and we will get through this together," Ms Cuthbert said.

The fire is still threatening homes and properties in the Applethorpe area.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Tracy Dobie said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were undertaking assessment of the damage left by the Stanthorpe fire this morning.

"We had 190 people evacuated to the Warwick Evacuation Centre last night and 130 into the evacuation centre in Stanthorpe," Cr Dobie said.

"Those residents are now able to go home, except for residents who have come from properties in the Applethorpe area north of Stanthorpe and west of the New England Highway.

"Those roads have not been cleared by police."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to address the media later this morning regarding the fires around the Southern Downs and other parts of Queensland.

More Stories

editors picks queensland fire and emergency services stanthorpe fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    premium_icon 'Catastrophic bushfire season': Firefighters' water woes

    News Empty dams and creeks have become a 'big problem' for rural fire brigades.

    Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    premium_icon Man's coward attack on men's shelter volunteer at church

    News He ran up behind the volunteer and swung his fist.

    Train maintenance business on track to open shop

    premium_icon Train maintenance business on track to open shop

    Business Lack of service is what inspired this business to open in Gladstone.

    Prevention Week begins with a walk to remember

    premium_icon Prevention Week begins with a walk to remember

    News It was well received last year and returns again on Sunday morning.